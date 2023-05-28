Giants vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:09 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers (27-25) hope to stop their three-game losing run versus the San Francisco Giants (27-25), at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
The Giants will look to Alex Cobb (4-1) against the Brewers and Colin Rea (1-3).
Giants vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (4-1, 2.17 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (1-3, 4.71 ERA)
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb
- Cobb (4-1) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 35-year-old has pitched to a 2.17 ERA this season with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 10 games.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Cobb has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
Alex Cobb vs. Brewers
- The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with 207 runs scored this season. They have a .232 batting average this campaign with 62 home runs (12th in the league).
- The Brewers have gone 5-for-25 in one game against the right-hander this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea
- Rea (1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.71 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings over eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.
- Rea has one quality start under his belt this year.
- Rea will try to pick up his seventh matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.
Colin Rea vs. Giants
- The opposing Giants offense has the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.415) and ranks sixth in home runs hit (72) in all of MLB. They have a collective .244 batting average, and are 17th in the league with 433 total hits and 17th in MLB action scoring 233 runs.
- In six innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Rea has a 4.5 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .182.
