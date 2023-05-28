The Milwaukee Brewers (27-25) hope to stop their three-game losing run versus the San Francisco Giants (27-25), at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Giants will look to Alex Cobb (4-1) against the Brewers and Colin Rea (1-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Giants vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (4-1, 2.17 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (1-3, 4.71 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (4-1) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 2.17 ERA this season with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 10 games.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Cobb has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

Alex Cobb vs. Brewers

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with 207 runs scored this season. They have a .232 batting average this campaign with 62 home runs (12th in the league).

The Brewers have gone 5-for-25 in one game against the right-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea (1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.71 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings over eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.

Rea has one quality start under his belt this year.

Rea will try to pick up his seventh matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

Colin Rea vs. Giants

The opposing Giants offense has the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.415) and ranks sixth in home runs hit (72) in all of MLB. They have a collective .244 batting average, and are 17th in the league with 433 total hits and 17th in MLB action scoring 233 runs.

In six innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Rea has a 4.5 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .182.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.