Bookmakers have set player props for Christian Yelich and others when the San Francisco Giants visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Cobb Stats

Alex Cobb (4-1) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Cobb has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 35-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.17), 48th in WHIP (1.310), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1).

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins May. 23 7.0 6 3 3 8 1 vs. Phillies May. 16 3.1 5 2 2 3 5 at Diamondbacks May. 11 7.1 7 0 0 3 2 vs. Brewers May. 6 7.0 5 0 0 5 2 at Padres Apr. 30 5.0 7 3 3 7 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 34 walks and 16 RBI (40 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .265/.413/.444 on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers May. 26 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 25 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Twins May. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins May. 23 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 24 RBI (46 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .251/.332/.404 slash line on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has collected 39 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He has a slash line of .258/.345/.523 on the year.

Tellez enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .269 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 22 2-for-3 1 1 1 5

