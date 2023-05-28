The San Francisco Giants (27-25) will lean on Michael Conforto when they visit Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (27-25) at American Family Field on Sunday, May 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Giants (-135). San Francisco is favored on the run line (-1.5). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Giants vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (4-1, 2.17 ERA) vs Colin Rea - MIL (1-3, 4.71 ERA)

Giants vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 10 (45.5%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Giants have a 6-10 record (winning only 37.5% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 3-1 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Brewers have won in 11, or 47.8%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have a mark of 8-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Alex Cobb - - - -

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +2500 - 4th

