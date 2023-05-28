How to Watch the Giants vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:11 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants face Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
Giants vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 72 total home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 13th in MLB, slugging .415.
- The Giants are 16th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
- San Francisco is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (233 total).
- The Giants are 18th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
- Giants hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.
- San Francisco's pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.291).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Alex Cobb (4-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.17 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Cobb enters the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Cobb is trying to collect his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this game.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Twins
|W 4-3
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Sonny Gray
|5/24/2023
|Twins
|L 7-1
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Joe Ryan
|5/25/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|Julio Teheran
|5/26/2023
|Brewers
|W 15-1
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Freddy Peralta
|5/27/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-1
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Corbin Burnes
|5/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Colin Rea
|5/29/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Rich Hill
|5/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Johan Oviedo
|5/31/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Mitch Keller
|6/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Dean Kremer
|6/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Kyle Bradish
