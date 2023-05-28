Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants face Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 72 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 13th in MLB, slugging .415.

The Giants are 16th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

San Francisco is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (233 total).

The Giants are 18th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

Giants hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.

San Francisco's pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).

The Giants have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.291).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Cobb (4-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.17 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Cobb enters the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Cobb is trying to collect his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this game.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Twins W 4-3 Away Alex Cobb Sonny Gray 5/24/2023 Twins L 7-1 Away Anthony DeSclafani Joe Ryan 5/25/2023 Brewers W 5-0 Away Scott Alexander Julio Teheran 5/26/2023 Brewers W 15-1 Away Alex Wood Freddy Peralta 5/27/2023 Brewers W 3-1 Away Logan Webb Corbin Burnes 5/28/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/29/2023 Pirates - Home Anthony DeSclafani Rich Hill 5/30/2023 Pirates - Home Logan Webb Johan Oviedo 5/31/2023 Pirates - Home Alex Wood Mitch Keller 6/2/2023 Orioles - Home Logan Webb Dean Kremer 6/3/2023 Orioles - Home Alex Cobb Kyle Bradish

