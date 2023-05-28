Giants vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants meet Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
The Giants are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (+110). San Francisco is favored on the run line (-1.5). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.
Giants vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-135
|+110
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-1.5
|+125
|-150
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Giants are 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have put together a 10-12 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).
- San Francisco has gone 6-10 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
- San Francisco has played in 52 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-25-4).
- The Giants have collected a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-11
|12-14
|12-14
|15-11
|18-19
|9-6
