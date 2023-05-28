Sunday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (27-25) against the San Francisco Giants (27-25) at American Family Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (4-1) to the mound, while Colin Rea (1-3) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Giants vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-1.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have three wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 10, or 45.5%, of those games.

This season San Francisco has won six of its 16 games, or 37.5%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 233 (4.5 per game).

The Giants have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule