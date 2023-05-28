Sunday, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers and Colin Rea, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 28 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-1.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is batting .148 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Villar has picked up a hit in 10 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 10.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 17.2% of his games this year, Villar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven of 29 games (24.1%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .105 AVG .184 .222 OBP .259 .184 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 1 HR 3 3 RBI 8 12/4 K/BB 21/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 15 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

