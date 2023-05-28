David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers and Colin Rea, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 28 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-1.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Villar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Brewers Player Props
|Giants vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Brewers
|Giants vs Brewers Odds
|Giants vs Brewers Prediction
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is batting .148 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Villar has picked up a hit in 10 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 10.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17.2% of his games this year, Villar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven of 29 games (24.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.105
|AVG
|.184
|.222
|OBP
|.259
|.184
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|8
|12/4
|K/BB
|21/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Brewers will send Rea (1-3) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.