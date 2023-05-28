Sunday, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers and Colin Rea, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 28 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-1.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

David Villar At The Plate

  • Villar is batting .148 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Villar has picked up a hit in 10 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • In 10.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 17.2% of his games this year, Villar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in seven of 29 games (24.1%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
.105 AVG .184
.222 OBP .259
.184 SLG .429
1 XBH 6
1 HR 3
3 RBI 8
12/4 K/BB 21/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 15
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • The Brewers will send Rea (1-3) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.71, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
