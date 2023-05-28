Brandon Crawford is back in action for the San Francisco Giants against Colin Rea and the Milwaukee BrewersMay 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 28 against the Twins) he went 1-for-2 with a double.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .172 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

In 13 of 27 games this year (48.1%), Crawford has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (25.9%), with more than one RBI in three of them (11.1%).

He has scored at least one run five times this year (18.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .200 AVG .139 .282 OBP .205 .371 SLG .333 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 6 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 12/3 2 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 13 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings