Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Crawford is back in action for the San Francisco Giants against Colin Rea and the Milwaukee BrewersMay 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 28 against the Twins) he went 1-for-2 with a double.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .172 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- In 13 of 27 games this year (48.1%), Crawford has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (25.9%), with more than one RBI in three of them (11.1%).
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (18.5%), including one multi-run game.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.139
|.282
|OBP
|.205
|.371
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Rea (1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.71 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
