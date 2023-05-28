Brandon Crawford is back in action for the San Francisco Giants against Colin Rea and the Milwaukee BrewersMay 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 28 against the Twins) he went 1-for-2 with a double.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is batting .172 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 13 of 27 games this year (48.1%), Crawford has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Crawford has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (25.9%), with more than one RBI in three of them (11.1%).
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (18.5%), including one multi-run game.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.200 AVG .139
.282 OBP .205
.371 SLG .333
2 XBH 3
2 HR 2
6 RBI 4
10/4 K/BB 12/3
2 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 13
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Rea (1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.71 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
