How to Watch the Aces vs. Lynx Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:28 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Aces (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (0-3) on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and BSN.
Aces vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Key Stats for Aces vs. Lynx
- Last year, the 90.4 points per game Las Vegas put up were 6.5 more points than Minnesota gave up (83.9).
- The Aces went 24-4 last season when scoring more than 83.9 points.
- Last season, Las Vegas had a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 43.9% of shots Minnesota's opponents made.
- In games the Aces shot better than 43.9% from the field, they went 21-4 overall.
- Las Vegas shot 36.1% from beyond the arc last season, 1.1% higher than the 35% Minnesota allowed to opponents.
- The Aces went 13-6 when they shot better than 35% from distance.
- Las Vegas and Minnesota grabbed rebounds at nearly the same clip last season (35.4 and 36.9 boards per game, respectively).
