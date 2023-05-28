The Minnesota Lynx (0-3) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Las Vegas Aces (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and BSN.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aces vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and BSN

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 91 Lynx 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-12.3)

Las Vegas (-12.3) Computer Predicted Total: 169.5

Aces vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas was 15-20-0 against the spread last year.

There were 16 Las Vegas games (out of 35) that hit the over last season.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aces Performance Insights

Last season, the Aces were best in the WNBA offensively (90.4 points scored per game) and ranked ninth defensively (84.1 points conceded).

Last year, Las Vegas was third-best in the league in rebounds (35.4 per game) but third-worst in rebounds allowed (36.2).

In terms of turnovers, the Aces were best in the WNBA in committing them (11.1 per game) last season. However, they were third-worst in forcing them (12.6 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Aces were second-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game at 9.5 last year. And they were best in 3-point percentage at 36.1%.

The Aces were the worst squad in the league in 3-pointers conceded (9.1 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (35.6%) last season.

Last season, Las Vegas took 62.4% of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.6% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.5% of Las Vegas' baskets were 2-pointers, and 29.5% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.