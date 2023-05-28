The Minnesota Lynx (0-3), on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, will attempt to turn around a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Las Vegas Aces (3-0). This game is at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and BSN.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Lynx matchup in this article.

Aces vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and BSN
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-14) 169.5 -975 +675 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-14.5) 169.5 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-14.5) 169.5 -1199 +650 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Aces vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Aces put together a 15-20-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Lynx covered 14 times in 22 games with a spread last year.
  • Last season, 16 Aces games hit the over.
  • Lynx games went over the point total 10 out of 22 times last year.

