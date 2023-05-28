The Minnesota Lynx (0-3), on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, will attempt to turn around a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Las Vegas Aces (3-0). This game is at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and BSN.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Lynx matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and BSN

CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and BSN Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Aces put together a 15-20-0 ATS record last year.

The Lynx covered 14 times in 22 games with a spread last year.

Last season, 16 Aces games hit the over.

Lynx games went over the point total 10 out of 22 times last year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.