Aces vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 28
The Minnesota Lynx (0-3), on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, will attempt to turn around a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Las Vegas Aces (3-0). This game is at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and BSN.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Lynx matchup in this article.
Aces vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and BSN
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-14)
|169.5
|-975
|+675
|BetMGM
|Aces (-14.5)
|169.5
|-1100
|+700
|PointsBet
|Aces (-14.5)
|169.5
|-1199
|+650
Aces vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Aces put together a 15-20-0 ATS record last year.
- The Lynx covered 14 times in 22 games with a spread last year.
- Last season, 16 Aces games hit the over.
- Lynx games went over the point total 10 out of 22 times last year.
