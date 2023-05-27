William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Karlsson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

William Karlsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:28 per game on the ice, is +14.

Karlsson has a goal in 14 games this year through 82 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Karlsson has a point in 41 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 12 times.

Karlsson has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 10 53 Points 4 14 Goals 3 39 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.