Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:25 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Saturday, Thairo Estrada (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .466, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 60th and he is 54th in slugging.
- In 80.4% of his games this season (37 of 46), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (32.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this year (30.4%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.2%.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.310
|AVG
|.369
|.355
|OBP
|.423
|.507
|SLG
|.538
|6
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|16/3
|K/BB
|13/5
|6
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|21 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (72.7%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (40.9%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Burnes (4-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 41st, 1.218 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 42nd.
