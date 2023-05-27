On Saturday, Thairo Estrada (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .466, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 60th and he is 54th in slugging.
  • In 80.4% of his games this season (37 of 46), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (32.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 14 games this year (30.4%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.2%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.310 AVG .369
.355 OBP .423
.507 SLG .538
6 XBH 7
4 HR 2
7 RBI 7
16/3 K/BB 13/5
6 SB 4
Home Away
24 GP 22
21 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (72.7%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (40.9%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Burnes (4-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 41st, 1.218 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 42nd.
