On Saturday, Thairo Estrada (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .466, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 60th and he is 54th in slugging.

In 80.4% of his games this season (37 of 46), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (32.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this year (30.4%), Estrada has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.2%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .310 AVG .369 .355 OBP .423 .507 SLG .538 6 XBH 7 4 HR 2 7 RBI 7 16/3 K/BB 13/5 6 SB 4 Home Away 24 GP 22 21 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (72.7%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (40.9%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings