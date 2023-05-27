Shea Theodore will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 27, 2023. There are prop bets for Theodore available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Shea Theodore vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Theodore Season Stats Insights

Theodore has averaged 21:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +16).

In eight of 55 games this season, Theodore has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 32 of 55 games this year, Theodore has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 28 of 55 games this year, Theodore has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Theodore hits the over on his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Theodore has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Theodore Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 55 Games 9 41 Points 5 8 Goals 1 33 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.