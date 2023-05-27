Reilly Smith will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Smith in that upcoming Golden Knights-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Reilly Smith vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

  • In 78 games this season, Smith has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 16:58 on the ice per game.
  • Smith has a goal in 22 games this year out of 78 games played, including multiple goals four times.
  • Smith has a point in 43 of 78 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.
  • Smith has an assist in 24 of 78 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.
  • Smith's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Smith Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
78 Games 9
56 Points 1
26 Goals 0
30 Assists 1

