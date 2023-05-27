Reilly Smith Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Stars - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5
Reilly Smith will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Smith in that upcoming Golden Knights-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Reilly Smith vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info
Smith Season Stats Insights
- In 78 games this season, Smith has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 16:58 on the ice per game.
- Smith has a goal in 22 games this year out of 78 games played, including multiple goals four times.
- Smith has a point in 43 of 78 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.
- Smith has an assist in 24 of 78 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.
- Smith's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Smith Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|78
|Games
|9
|56
|Points
|1
|26
|Goals
|0
|30
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.