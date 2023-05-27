Reilly Smith will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Smith in that upcoming Golden Knights-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Reilly Smith vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Smith has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 16:58 on the ice per game.

Smith has a goal in 22 games this year out of 78 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Smith has a point in 43 of 78 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Smith has an assist in 24 of 78 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Smith's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Smith Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 78 Games 9 56 Points 1 26 Goals 0 30 Assists 1

