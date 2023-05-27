Nicolas Roy and the Vegas Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Roy available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nicolas Roy vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Roy Season Stats Insights

Roy's plus-minus this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is +10.

In 13 of 65 games this season, Roy has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 26 of 65 games this season, Roy has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Roy has had an assist in a game 14 times this year over 65 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Roy goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Roy has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Roy Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 65 Games 10 30 Points 5 14 Goals 0 16 Assists 5

