Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.270 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Brewers.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Haniger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is batting .215 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Haniger has picked up a hit in 13 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 12.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Haniger has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in eight games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.267
|OBP
|.235
|.259
|SLG
|.647
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Burnes (4-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 41st, 1.218 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.