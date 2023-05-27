The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.270 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Brewers.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

  • Haniger is batting .215 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Haniger has picked up a hit in 13 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • In 12.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Haniger has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in eight games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
.222 AVG .235
.267 OBP .235
.259 SLG .647
1 XBH 3
0 HR 2
3 RBI 5
7/2 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 11
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 70 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Burnes (4-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 41st, 1.218 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
