The San Francisco Giants, including Mitch Haniger (.270 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Brewers.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is batting .215 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Haniger has picked up a hit in 13 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 12.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Haniger has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in eight games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .222 AVG .235 .267 OBP .235 .259 SLG .647 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 11 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings