Mark Stone will be in action Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. If you're considering a wager on Stone against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Mark Stone vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

  • Stone has averaged 19:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).
  • In 14 of 43 games this year, Stone has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
  • Stone has a point in 26 of 43 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.
  • Stone has an assist in 18 of 43 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
  • Stone has an implied probability of 58.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stone Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
43 Games 7
38 Points 7
17 Goals 3
21 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.