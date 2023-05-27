Mark Stone will be in action Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. If you're considering a wager on Stone against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Mark Stone vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone has averaged 19:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).

In 14 of 43 games this year, Stone has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Stone has a point in 26 of 43 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Stone has an assist in 18 of 43 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Stone has an implied probability of 58.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Stone Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 43 Games 7 38 Points 7 17 Goals 3 21 Assists 4

