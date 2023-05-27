LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following he struck out five times in his last game against the Brewers.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .416 this season while batting .265 with 34 walks and 22 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.
- Wade has gotten a hit in 26 of 46 games this season (56.5%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (23.9%).
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (15.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this season (28.3%), Wade has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 18 of 46 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.233
|.406
|OBP
|.468
|.585
|SLG
|.465
|7
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|5
|11/10
|K/BB
|14/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.15 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (3.97), 37th in WHIP (1.218), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
