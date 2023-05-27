The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out five times in his last game against the Brewers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .416 this season while batting .265 with 34 walks and 22 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.

Wade has gotten a hit in 26 of 46 games this season (56.5%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (23.9%).

Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (15.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this season (28.3%), Wade has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 18 of 46 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .283 AVG .233 .406 OBP .468 .585 SLG .465 7 XBH 4 4 HR 3 8 RBI 5 11/10 K/BB 14/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 25 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings