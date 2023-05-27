Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Marchessault against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:08 per game on the ice, is +2.

In Marchessault's 76 games played this season he's scored in 23 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Marchessault has a point in 43 games this year (out of 76), including multiple points 12 times.

Marchessault has an assist in 25 of 76 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 59.2% that Marchessault hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 76 Games 10 57 Points 7 28 Goals 5 29 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.