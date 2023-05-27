Jack Eichel will be on the ice Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. Fancy a bet on Eichel in the Golden Knights-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jack Eichel vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -196)

0.5 points (Over odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 67 games this season, Eichel has averaged 18:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +26.

In Eichel's 67 games played this season he's scored in 21 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Eichel has a point in 43 of 67 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.

In 33 of 67 games this season, Eichel has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Eichel hits the over on his points prop total is 66.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eichel has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eichel Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 67 Games 8 66 Points 5 27 Goals 1 39 Assists 4

