On Saturday, J.D. Davis (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-6 with two doubles and a home run) against the Brewers.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 44 hits, batting .278 this season with 17 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Davis has had a hit in 27 of 46 games this year (58.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (28.3%).

He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 46), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has driven in a run in 15 games this season (32.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 37.0% of his games this season (17 of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .241 AVG .340 .318 OBP .421 .362 SLG .660 3 XBH 6 2 HR 5 7 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 22 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (36.4%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (27.3%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings