J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Saturday, J.D. Davis (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-6 with two doubles and a home run) against the Brewers.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 44 hits, batting .278 this season with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- Davis has had a hit in 27 of 46 games this year (58.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (28.3%).
- He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 46), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has driven in a run in 15 games this season (32.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 37.0% of his games this season (17 of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.241
|AVG
|.340
|.318
|OBP
|.421
|.362
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (36.4%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (27.3%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (3.97), 37th in WHIP (1.218), and 42nd in K/9 (8.1).
