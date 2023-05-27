Ivan Barbashev will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars meet in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Prop bets for Barbashev in that upcoming Golden Knights-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 16:45 on the ice per game.

In Barbashev's 82 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Barbashev has a point in 35 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Barbashev has had an assist in a game 27 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Barbashev has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barbashev has an implied probability of 32.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 10 45 Points 8 16 Goals 2 29 Assists 6

