Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5
The Dallas Stars go on the road to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 27, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-1 advantage in the series. The Stars have +125 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Golden Knights (-145).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-145)
|Stars (+125)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 38 of their 59 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (64.4%).
- Vegas has a 26-14 record (winning 65.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 59.2%.
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas' past 10 contests have not hit the over once.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 0.8 higher than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the NHL with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, allowing 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in NHL action.
- With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.