The Dallas Stars go on the road to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 27, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-1 advantage in the series. The Stars have +125 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Golden Knights (-145).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-145) Stars (+125) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 38 of their 59 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (64.4%).

Vegas has a 26-14 record (winning 65.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas' past 10 contests have not hit the over once.

The Golden Knights and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 0.8 higher than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the NHL with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, allowing 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in NHL action.

With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

