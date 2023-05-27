Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars playing at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 27, airing on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead 3-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are the favorite, with -145 odds on the moneyline, in this decisive game against the Stars, who have +125 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to secure the win in Saturday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-145)

Golden Knights (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.9)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have a 16-10-26 record in contests that have required overtime.

Vegas is 24-8-6 (54 points) in its 38 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 13 times this season the Golden Knights ended a game with only one goal, they have a 1-10-2 record, good for four points.

Vegas has scored a pair of goals in 20 games this season (4-10-6 record, 14 points).

The Golden Knights are 57-3-2 in the 62 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 116 points).

In the 29 games when Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 43 points after finishing 21-7-1.

In the 45 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 33-7-5 (71 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 46 games, going 25-17-4 to record 54 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.6 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.