On Saturday the Dallas Stars take the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-1 lead in the series.

You can tune in to ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the match unfold as the Stars look to beat the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/25/2023 Stars Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) DAL 5/23/2023 Stars Golden Knights 4-0 VEG 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars concede 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the league.

The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that time.

