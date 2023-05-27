The San Francisco Giants (26-25) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (27-24) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Corbin Burnes (4-4) for the Brewers and Logan Webb (3-5) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (4-4, 3.97 ERA) vs Webb - SF (3-5, 3.32 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will send Webb (3-5) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.

Webb is aiming to register his seventh quality start in a row in this game.

Webb will try to continue an 11-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per appearance).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will send Burnes (4-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Monday.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 3.97, a 2.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.218.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Burnes has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 41st, 1.218 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 42nd.

Corbin Burnes vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 230 runs this season, which ranks 15th in MLB. They have 427 hits, 17th in baseball, with 71 home runs (sixth in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 4-for-22 with a home run and two RBI over six innings.

