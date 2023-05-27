Player props are listed for Christian Yelich and Thairo Estrada, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers host the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .301/.345/.466 so far this season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 at Twins May. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (4-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has five quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

The 28-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 41st, 1.218 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros May. 22 5.0 7 5 5 5 2 at Cardinals May. 17 6.0 8 3 3 7 1 vs. Royals May. 12 6.0 2 0 0 7 4 at Giants May. 5 6.0 4 5 2 5 3 vs. Angels Apr. 29 6.0 5 1 1 5 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has seven doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 24 RBI (46 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He has a .257/.338/.413 slash line so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has 38 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI.

He has a .259/.347/.531 slash line on the season.

Tellez has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros May. 22 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 at Rays May. 21 1-for-2 1 1 2 4

