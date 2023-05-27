Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (27-24) will face off against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (26-25) at American Family Field on Saturday, May 27. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Giants, who are listed at -105. San Francisco is a 1.5-run favorite (at +165 odds). A 7.5-run over/under is set in the game.

Giants vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (4-4, 3.97 ERA) vs Logan Webb - SF (3-5, 3.32 ERA)

Giants vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

If you're wanting to bet on the Giants and Brewers game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Giants (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Michael Conforto hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Giants vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 15 (55.6%) of those contests.

The Brewers have gone 15-12 (winning 55.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Over the last 10 games, the Brewers have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Giants have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (52%) in those contests.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win 11 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Giants had a record of 5-1.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+280) Logan Webb - - - -

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 3rd Win NL West +2500 - 4th

