Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Saturday at American Family Field against Corbin Burnes, who is the named starter for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Giants vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 71 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 155 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 12th in MLB with a .418 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants rank 17th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 230 (4.5 per game).

The Giants have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.9 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.303 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Logan Webb (3-5) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing four hits.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Webb will look to pitch five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Twins W 4-1 Away John Brebbia Bailey Ober 5/23/2023 Twins W 4-3 Away Alex Cobb Sonny Gray 5/24/2023 Twins L 7-1 Away Anthony DeSclafani Joe Ryan 5/25/2023 Brewers W 5-0 Away Scott Alexander Julio Teheran 5/26/2023 Brewers W 15-1 Away Alex Wood Freddy Peralta 5/27/2023 Brewers - Away Logan Webb Corbin Burnes 5/28/2023 Brewers - Away Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/29/2023 Pirates - Home Anthony DeSclafani Rich Hill 5/30/2023 Pirates - Home Logan Webb Johan Oviedo 5/31/2023 Pirates - Home Alex Wood Mitch Keller 6/2/2023 Orioles - Home Logan Webb Dean Kremer

