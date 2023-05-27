The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson will hit the field against J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -115 -105 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Giants and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Giants' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in three of those contests).

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won in 13, or 52%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

San Francisco has a record of 11-12, a 47.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 23 of its 51 opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-11 11-14 11-14 15-11 17-19 9-6

