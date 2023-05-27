Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (27-24) and San Francisco Giants (26-25) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (4-4) to the mound, while Logan Webb (3-5) will get the nod for the Giants.

Giants vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Giants vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (three of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (52%) in those games.

San Francisco has a win-loss record of 11-12 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

San Francisco scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (230 total, 4.5 per game).

The Giants have pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Giants Schedule