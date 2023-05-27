Giants vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (27-24) and San Francisco Giants (26-25) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (4-4) to the mound, while Logan Webb (3-5) will get the nod for the Giants.
Giants vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Giants Player Props
|How to Watch Brewers vs Giants
|Brewers vs Giants Odds
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Giants are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (three of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
- The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (52%) in those games.
- San Francisco has a win-loss record of 11-12 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- San Francisco scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (230 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Giants have pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|@ Twins
|W 4-1
|John Brebbia vs Bailey Ober
|May 23
|@ Twins
|W 4-3
|Alex Cobb vs Sonny Gray
|May 24
|@ Twins
|L 7-1
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Joe Ryan
|May 25
|@ Brewers
|W 5-0
|Scott Alexander vs Julio Teheran
|May 26
|@ Brewers
|W 15-1
|Alex Wood vs Freddy Peralta
|May 27
|@ Brewers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Corbin Burnes
|May 28
|@ Brewers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Colin Rea
|May 29
|Pirates
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Rich Hill
|May 30
|Pirates
|-
|Logan Webb vs Johan Oviedo
|May 31
|Pirates
|-
|Alex Wood vs Mitch Keller
|June 2
|Orioles
|-
|Logan Webb vs Dean Kremer
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.