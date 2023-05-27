Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Stephenson in the Golden Knights-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Stephenson has averaged 19:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +12.

Stephenson has a goal in 16 games this year through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Stephenson has a point in 47 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points 10 times.

In 37 of 81 games this season, Stephenson has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Stephenson hits the over on his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Stephenson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 10 65 Points 6 16 Goals 2 49 Assists 4

