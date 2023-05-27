Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Pietrangelo intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

  • Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +13).
  • Pietrangelo has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.
  • Pietrangelo has a point in 35 games this year (out of 73), including multiple points 13 times.
  • Pietrangelo has an assist in 30 of 73 games this year, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.
  • Pietrangelo's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
73 Games 10
54 Points 4
11 Goals 1
43 Assists 3

