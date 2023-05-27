Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Pietrangelo intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo has averaged 23:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +13).

Pietrangelo has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.

Pietrangelo has a point in 35 games this year (out of 73), including multiple points 13 times.

Pietrangelo has an assist in 30 of 73 games this year, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.

Pietrangelo's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 73 Games 10 54 Points 4 11 Goals 1 43 Assists 3

