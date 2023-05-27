How to Watch the Aces vs. Sparks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:28 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
One game after scoring 30 points in a 94-85 win over the Sparks, Jackie Young leads the Las Vegas Aces (2-0) at home against the Los Angeles Sparks (1-1) on Saturday, May 27, 2023. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and SportsNet LA.
Aces vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Key Stats for Aces vs. Sparks
- Last year, Las Vegas recorded only 3.8 more points per game (90.4) than Los Angeles gave up (86.6).
- When the Aces totaled more than 86.6 points last season, they went 20-3.
- Last season, Las Vegas had a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 46.7% of shots Los Angeles' opponents knocked down.
- The Aces had a 15-2 straight-up record in games they shot higher than 46.7% from the field.
- Las Vegas hit 36.1% of its three-point shots last season, 1.6% lower than the 37.7% Los Angeles allowed opponents to shoot from deep.
- The Aces went 9-4 when they shot better than 37.7% from distance.
- Las Vegas averaged 35.4 rebounds per game, outrebounding Los Angeles by five boards per contest last season.
