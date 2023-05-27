One game after scoring 30 points in a 94-85 win over the Sparks, Jackie Young leads the Las Vegas Aces (2-0) at home against the Los Angeles Sparks (1-1) on Saturday, May 27, 2023. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and SportsNet LA.

Aces vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Sparks