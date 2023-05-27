The Las Vegas Aces (1-0) take the court against the Los Angeles Sparks (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 27, 2023 on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and SportsNet LA.

The matchup has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aces vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and SportsNet LA

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Sparks with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 93 Sparks 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-17.2)

Las Vegas (-17.2) Computer Predicted Total: 169.3

Aces vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Las Vegas was 15-20-0 last year.

Out of 35 Las Vegas games last season, 16 hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces were the best team in the WNBA in points scored (90.4 per game) and ninth in points allowed (84.1) last season.

Last year, Las Vegas was third-best in the league in rebounds (35.4 per game) but third-worst in rebounds allowed (36.2).

Last season, the Aces were best in the WNBA in turnovers committed (11.1 per game) but third-worst in turnovers forced (12.6).

Last year, the Aces were second-best in the WNBA in 3-point makes (9.5 per game), and best in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

Last year, the Aces were worst in the league in 3-pointers allowed (9.1 per game) and third-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (35.6%).

Last season, Las Vegas attempted 62.4% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.6% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.5% of Las Vegas' baskets were 2-pointers, and 29.5% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.