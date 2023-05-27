The Las Vegas Aces (2-0) welcome in the Los Angeles Sparks (1-1) after Jackie Young posted 30 points in the Aces' 94-85 victory over the Sparks. The game airs on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and SportsNet LA at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Sparks matchup.

Aces vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and SportsNet LA
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-15) 171.5 -1150 +750 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-14.5) 171.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-15.5) 171.5 -1399 +750 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Aces vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Aces compiled a 15-20-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Sparks won 12 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • The Aces and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 35 times last season.
  • The Sparks and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 23 times last year.

