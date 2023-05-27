The Las Vegas Aces (2-0) welcome in the Los Angeles Sparks (1-1) after Jackie Young posted 30 points in the Aces' 94-85 victory over the Sparks. The game airs on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and SportsNet LA at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Sparks matchup.

Aces vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and SportsNet LA

Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and SportsNet LA Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Aces compiled a 15-20-0 record against the spread last season.

The Sparks won 12 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Aces and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 35 times last season.

The Sparks and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 23 times last year.

