Aces vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 27
The Las Vegas Aces (2-0) welcome in the Los Angeles Sparks (1-1) after Jackie Young posted 30 points in the Aces' 94-85 victory over the Sparks. The game airs on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and SportsNet LA at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Sparks matchup.
Aces vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and SportsNet LA
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-15)
|171.5
|-1150
|+750
|DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-14.5)
|171.5
|-1200
|+750
|BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-15.5)
|171.5
|-1399
|+750
|PointsBet
Aces vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Aces compiled a 15-20-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Sparks won 12 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Aces and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 35 times last season.
- The Sparks and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 23 times last year.
