Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will see Joey Wentz starting for the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 20th in MLB action with 53 home runs. They average one per game.

Chicago is 22nd in MLB with a .383 slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.

Chicago is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (215 total).

The White Sox's .295 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.

The White Sox's 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.86 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.404).

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 41 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .354 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 179 (3.7 per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Tigers rank 14th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.229 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Lance Lynn (3-5) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Lynn is looking for his third straight quality start.

Lynn is seeking his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Wentz (1-4) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed two innings while giving up six earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

None of Wentz's nine starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Wentz has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.2 innings per outing.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Lance Lynn Carlos Hernandez 5/22/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Away Jimmy Lambert Hunter Gaddis 5/23/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians W 6-0 Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers - Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers - Away Jimmy Lambert Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers - Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels - Home Michael Kopech Jaime Barria 5/30/2023 Angels - Home Lucas Giolito Griffin Canning 5/31/2023 Angels - Home Lance Lynn Tyler Anderson

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Nationals L 6-4 Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals W 8-5 Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 5/23/2023 Royals L 4-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Mike Mayers 5/24/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Matthew Boyd Zack Greinke 5/25/2023 White Sox W 7-2 Home Alex Faedo Lucas Giolito 5/26/2023 White Sox - Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn 5/27/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Lorenzen Jimmy Lambert 5/28/2023 White Sox - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 5/29/2023 Rangers - Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi 5/30/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez 5/31/2023 Rangers - Home Joey Wentz Jon Gray

