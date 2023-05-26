How to Watch the White Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:10 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will see Joey Wentz starting for the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox are 20th in MLB action with 53 home runs. They average one per game.
- Chicago is 22nd in MLB with a .383 slugging percentage.
- The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.
- Chicago is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (215 total).
- The White Sox's .295 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.
- The White Sox's 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.
- Chicago's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago's 4.86 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.404).
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 41 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .354 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 179 (3.7 per game).
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 14th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.229 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Lance Lynn (3-5) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Lynn is looking for his third straight quality start.
- Lynn is seeking his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Wentz (1-4) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed two innings while giving up six earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- None of Wentz's nine starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Wentz has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.2 innings per outing.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Carlos Hernandez
|5/22/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Away
|Jimmy Lambert
|Hunter Gaddis
|5/23/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Cal Quantrill
|5/25/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Alex Faedo
|5/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joey Wentz
|5/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jimmy Lambert
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Jaime Barria
|5/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Griffin Canning
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Tyler Anderson
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Josiah Gray
|5/22/2023
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Brady Singer
|5/23/2023
|Royals
|L 4-1
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Mike Mayers
|5/24/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Zack Greinke
|5/25/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-2
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Lucas Giolito
|5/26/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Lance Lynn
|5/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Jimmy Lambert
|5/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
|5/29/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Martín Pérez
|5/31/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Jon Gray
