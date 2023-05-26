Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, Thairo Estrada (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .811, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks ninth in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
- In 37 of 46 games this season (80.4%) Estrada has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (32.6%).
- He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has driven in a run in 14 games this year (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (23 of 46), with two or more runs seven times (15.2%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.310
|AVG
|.369
|.355
|OBP
|.423
|.507
|SLG
|.538
|6
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|16/3
|K/BB
|13/5
|6
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|21 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (72.7%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (40.9%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (5-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 36th, 1.288 WHIP ranks 48th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th.
