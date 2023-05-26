On Friday, Thairo Estrada (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of .811, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks ninth in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

In 37 of 46 games this season (80.4%) Estrada has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (32.6%).

He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has driven in a run in 14 games this year (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (23 of 46), with two or more runs seven times (15.2%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .310 AVG .369 .355 OBP .423 .507 SLG .538 6 XBH 7 4 HR 2 7 RBI 7 16/3 K/BB 13/5 6 SB 4 Home Away 24 GP 22 21 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (72.7%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (40.9%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

