On Friday, Thairo Estrada (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada has an OPS of .811, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks ninth in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
  • In 37 of 46 games this season (80.4%) Estrada has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (32.6%).
  • He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Estrada has driven in a run in 14 games this year (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (23 of 46), with two or more runs seven times (15.2%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.310 AVG .369
.355 OBP .423
.507 SLG .538
6 XBH 7
4 HR 2
7 RBI 7
16/3 K/BB 13/5
6 SB 4
Home Away
24 GP 22
21 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (72.7%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (40.9%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Peralta (5-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 36th, 1.288 WHIP ranks 48th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th.
