The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

  • Haniger is hitting .193 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • In 50.0% of his 24 games this season, Haniger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In eight games this season (33.3%), Haniger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 24 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
.222 AVG .235
.267 OBP .235
.259 SLG .647
1 XBH 3
0 HR 2
3 RBI 5
7/2 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 10
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • The Brewers are sending Peralta (5-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.81), 48th in WHIP (1.288), and 25th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
