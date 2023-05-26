Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is hitting .193 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In 50.0% of his 24 games this season, Haniger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In eight games this season (33.3%), Haniger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 24 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.235
|.267
|OBP
|.235
|.259
|SLG
|.647
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/2
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (5-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.81), 48th in WHIP (1.288), and 25th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
