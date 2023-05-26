The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is hitting .193 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

In 50.0% of his 24 games this season, Haniger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In eight games this season (33.3%), Haniger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 24 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .222 AVG .235 .267 OBP .235 .259 SLG .647 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 3 RBI 5 7/2 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 10 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings