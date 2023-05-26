LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.430) this season, fueled by 39 hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
- In 57.8% of his 45 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has driven in a run in 13 games this season (28.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (40.0%), including four multi-run games (8.9%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.233
|.406
|OBP
|.468
|.585
|SLG
|.465
|7
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|5
|11/10
|K/BB
|14/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (29.2%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 36th, 1.288 WHIP ranks 48th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th among qualifying pitchers this season.
