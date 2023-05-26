On Friday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.430) this season, fueled by 39 hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

In 57.8% of his 45 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has driven in a run in 13 games this season (28.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 18 games this season (40.0%), including four multi-run games (8.9%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .283 AVG .233 .406 OBP .468 .585 SLG .465 7 XBH 4 4 HR 3 8 RBI 5 11/10 K/BB 14/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 24 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (29.2%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

