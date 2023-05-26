On Friday, J.D. Davis (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Brewers.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is batting .270 with six doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Davis has gotten a hit in 26 of 45 games this season (57.8%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (26.7%).

In 17.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (31.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (13.3%).

He has scored in 16 of 45 games (35.6%), including multiple runs twice.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .241 AVG .340 .318 OBP .421 .362 SLG .660 3 XBH 6 2 HR 5 7 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 21 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (23.8%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings