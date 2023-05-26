J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Friday, J.D. Davis (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Brewers.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is batting .270 with six doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Davis has gotten a hit in 26 of 45 games this season (57.8%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (26.7%).
- In 17.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (31.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (13.3%).
- He has scored in 16 of 45 games (35.6%), including multiple runs twice.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.241
|AVG
|.340
|.318
|OBP
|.421
|.362
|SLG
|.660
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (47.6%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (23.8%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 36th, 1.288 WHIP ranks 48th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th.
