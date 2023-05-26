On Friday, J.D. Davis (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Brewers.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis is batting .270 with six doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
  • Davis has gotten a hit in 26 of 45 games this season (57.8%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (26.7%).
  • In 17.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Davis has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (31.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (13.3%).
  • He has scored in 16 of 45 games (35.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
.241 AVG .340
.318 OBP .421
.362 SLG .660
3 XBH 6
2 HR 5
7 RBI 13
17/6 K/BB 16/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 21
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (47.6%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (23.8%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 36th, 1.288 WHIP ranks 48th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.