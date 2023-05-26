The Milwaukee Brewers (27-23) play the San Francisco Giants (25-25) on Friday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (5-3) for the Brewers and Alex Wood for the Giants.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Giants vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (5-3, 3.81 ERA) vs Wood - SF (0-0, 4.05 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Wood

Wood gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In six games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.05 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.

Wood has not recorded a quality start on the season.

Wood has not yet pitched five or more innings in a start this season (in five starts). He averages 3.3 per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will hand the ball to Peralta (5-3) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 3.81, a 2.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.288.

He has six quality starts in nine chances this season.

Peralta has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 36th, 1.288 WHIP ranks 48th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.