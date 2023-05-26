The Milwaukee Brewers (27-23) and the San Francisco Giants (25-25) will match up on Friday, May 26 at American Family Field, with Freddy Peralta pitching for the Brewers and Alex Wood toeing the rubber for the Giants. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Giants (+115). Milwaukee (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (5-3, 3.81 ERA) vs Wood - SF (0-0, 4.05 ERA)

Giants vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 15, or 57.7%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

Over the last 10 games, the Brewers were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time, a game they lost.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Giants have won in 12, or 50%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 6-8 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Giants have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Giants vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+280) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+270) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+280) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 3rd Win NL West +2500 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.