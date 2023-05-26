Giants vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Freddy Peralta will start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for this second game in a four-game series.
The Brewers are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+115). Milwaukee is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). An 8.5-run total has been listed in the contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Giants vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-140
|+115
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-1.5
|+145
|-175
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- The Giants have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Giants and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 games.
- The Giants' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those contests had runlines set by bookmakers).
Read More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (50%) in those contests.
- This season, San Francisco has won six of its 14 games, or 42.9%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 22 of its 50 chances.
- The Giants have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-11
|10-14
|11-14
|14-11
|16-19
|9-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.