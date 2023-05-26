Freddy Peralta will start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for this second game in a four-game series.

The Brewers are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+115). Milwaukee is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). An 8.5-run total has been listed in the contest.

Giants vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -140 +115 8.5 -105 -115 -1.5 +145 -175

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Giants and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Giants' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those contests had runlines set by bookmakers).

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (50%) in those contests.

This season, San Francisco has won six of its 14 games, or 42.9%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 22 of its 50 chances.

The Giants have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-11 10-14 11-14 14-11 16-19 9-6

