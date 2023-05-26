Giants vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Friday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (27-23) and San Francisco Giants (25-25) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on May 26.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-3) to the mound, while Alex Wood will get the nod for the Giants.
Giants vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Giants vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 4-1.
- When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.
- The Giants' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).
- The Giants have won in 12, or 50%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, San Francisco has been victorious six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for San Francisco is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (215 total runs).
- The Giants have pitched to a 4.21 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|Marlins
|W 7-5
|Alex Wood vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 22
|@ Twins
|W 4-1
|John Brebbia vs Bailey Ober
|May 23
|@ Twins
|W 4-3
|Alex Cobb vs Sonny Gray
|May 24
|@ Twins
|L 7-1
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Joe Ryan
|May 25
|@ Brewers
|W 5-0
|Scott Alexander vs Julio Teheran
|May 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Alex Wood vs Freddy Peralta
|May 27
|@ Brewers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Corbin Burnes
|May 28
|@ Brewers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Colin Rea
|May 29
|Pirates
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Rich Hill
|May 30
|Pirates
|-
|Logan Webb vs Johan Oviedo
|May 31
|Pirates
|-
|Alex Wood vs Mitch Keller
