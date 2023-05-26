Friday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (27-23) and San Francisco Giants (25-25) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on May 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-3) to the mound, while Alex Wood will get the nod for the Giants.

Giants vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 4-1.

When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

The Giants' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The Giants have won in 12, or 50%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (215 total runs).

The Giants have pitched to a 4.21 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Giants Schedule