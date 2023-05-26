Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:24 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Twins.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .172 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 13 of 27 games this year (48.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (18.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.139
|.282
|OBP
|.205
|.371
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.81), 48th in WHIP (1.288), and 25th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.