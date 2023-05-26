After going 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .172 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 13 of 27 games this year (48.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (18.5%), including one multi-run game.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .200 AVG .139 .282 OBP .205 .371 SLG .333 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 6 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 12/3 2 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 13 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings