After going 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is hitting .172 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Crawford has gotten a hit in 13 of 27 games this year (48.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Crawford has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (18.5%), including one multi-run game.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.200 AVG .139
.282 OBP .205
.371 SLG .333
2 XBH 3
2 HR 2
6 RBI 4
10/4 K/BB 12/3
2 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 13
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.81), 48th in WHIP (1.288), and 25th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
