William Karlsson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 25, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Karlsson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

William Karlsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 17:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +14.

Karlsson has a goal in 14 games this season through 82 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Karlsson has a point in 41 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Karlsson has an assist in 32 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 9 53 Points 3 14 Goals 2 39 Assists 1

