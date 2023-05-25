Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, led by Thairo Estrada (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games), battle the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Twins.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.
- He ranks eighth in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Estrada will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 in his last games.
- Estrada has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has driven in a run in 14 games this year (31.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 51.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.6%.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.310
|AVG
|.369
|.355
|OBP
|.423
|.507
|SLG
|.538
|6
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|16/3
|K/BB
|13/5
|6
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|21 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (76.2%)
|6 (25%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (42.9%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
