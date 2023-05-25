The San Francisco Giants, led by Thairo Estrada (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games), battle the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Twins.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks eighth in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Estrada will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 in his last games.
  • Estrada has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Estrada has driven in a run in 14 games this year (31.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 51.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.6%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.310 AVG .369
.355 OBP .423
.507 SLG .538
6 XBH 7
4 HR 2
7 RBI 7
16/3 K/BB 13/5
6 SB 4
Home Away
24 GP 21
21 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (76.2%)
6 (25%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (42.9%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
