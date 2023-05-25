The San Francisco Giants, led by Thairo Estrada (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games), battle the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Twins.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Estrada will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 in his last games.

Estrada has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has driven in a run in 14 games this year (31.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 51.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .310 AVG .369 .355 OBP .423 .507 SLG .538 6 XBH 7 4 HR 2 7 RBI 7 16/3 K/BB 13/5 6 SB 4 Home Away 24 GP 21 21 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (76.2%) 6 (25%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (42.9%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings