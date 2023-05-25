Golden Knights vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, May 25, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-0. The Stars are the favorite, with -115 odds on the moneyline, in this decisive game against the Golden Knights, who have -105 moneyline odds.
Prepare for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will win the game.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday
Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-115)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.2
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.1)
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Stars vs Golden Knights
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have posted a record of 16-9-25 in contests that have gone to OT this season.
- In the 37 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 53 points.
- Across the 13 games this season the Golden Knights finished with just one goal, they have earned four points.
- When Vegas has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 13 points (4-10-5 record).
- The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals 62 times, earning 116 points from those matchups (57-3-2).
- This season, Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 29 games has a record of 21-7-1 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 33-7-5 (71 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 45 times this season, and earned 53 points in those games.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|14th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|2.74
|11th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|31.6
|15th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|31
|13th
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|20.3%
|18th
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.4%
|19th
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
