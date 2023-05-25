Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, May 25, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-0. The Stars are the favorite, with -115 odds on the moneyline, in this decisive game against the Golden Knights, who have -105 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Prepare for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will win the game.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-115)

Stars (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.1)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have posted a record of 16-9-25 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

In the 37 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 53 points.

Across the 13 games this season the Golden Knights finished with just one goal, they have earned four points.

When Vegas has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 13 points (4-10-5 record).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals 62 times, earning 116 points from those matchups (57-3-2).

This season, Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 29 games has a record of 21-7-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 33-7-5 (71 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 45 times this season, and earned 53 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.6 15th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 5th 25% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.